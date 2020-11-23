Thousands tune in to watch Bray’s Virtual Christmas Lights Switch-On

Bray’s Virtual Christmas Lights Switch-On 2020 took place online via http://www.bray.ie/christmasinbray/ on Saturday, 21st November 2020 at 5:00 pm. The 45 minute show was hosted by local Bray comedian Adam Burke, which was streamed live from the Town Hall, featured music performances from Voice of Bray competition winner Ollie Morrissey and an exclusive performance of their new single Christmas in Heaven by local band Connect BNYP.

Viewers even caught a glimpse the big man himself as he dialled from the North Pole with some great advice for all boys and girls tuning in. During the show, special Christmas videos message came in nationally and internationally including Laura Whitmore and Darren Randolph.

As the switch-on moment arrived competition winners; The Denver family had the prestigious role of pushing the button to officially turn on the town’s Christmas lights directly from their own home. After the countdown, Bray sparkled, and viewers were treated to exclusive drone footage of the Town Centre lights and projections.

Ruth Donnelly, Bray & District Chamber of Commerce President said “The virtual Christmas Light Switch On launched the festive campaign to support our town centre businesses and to bring much-needed festive cheer to the community. We are thrilled with the support and reaction from the local community so far; the show has had over 6,500 views. ”

Throughout the festive season, there’s an array of events and activities to keep all the family entertained. They include:

Town Centre Christmas Lights and projections on the Town Hall and Civic offices

Santa’s Post Box – children wanting to send letters to Father Christmas can do so at the Bray Town Hall

Christmas Make & Do Virtual Workshops and will include learning how to make a gingerbread man, festive cocktails and mocktails made easy and learning how to kick-start your Christmas dinner with an easy-but-impressive starter

Christmas stories for kids online with thanks to the Bray Library service

Colour #ChristmasInBray competition

Christmas giveaways including ‘Find the Bray.ie Elf’ and a virtual festive quiz

Top 10 Christmas Gifts list available from local retailers

Top 80 #ChristmasInBray Spotify playlist

“It was a great community team effort, and we would like to extend a huge thank you to the many volunteers, service providers, local businesses, families, artists, community groups and clubs who contributed and helped to make this virtual event on such a spectacular show,” concluded Ruth.

The Christmas In Bray campaign aims to drive footfall safely into the town in support of all businesses once Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. For any further information, please see http://www.bray.ie/christmasinbray/.