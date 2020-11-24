Whitmore urges UK citizens resident in Wicklow to convert their driving licences before Brexit

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore is urging all UK citizens living in Wicklow to make sure they convert their driving licence before Brexit kicks in, in January. Deputy Whitmore had been raising concerns in relation to driving licence issues for people in Ireland coming from other jurisdictions when it was confirmed the deadline for conversion of driving licences is the end of this year.

“Under existing EU and Irish driving licence legislation, driving licences issued by Member States are mutually recognised. An EU driving licence is exchangeable for an Irish driving licence with exceptions. During the transition period before Brexit the UK driving licence is still valid to drive in the EU however, after the transition period ends on 31st December 2020, the UK (including NI) driving licences will no longer be valid to drive in Ireland.

“Time is running out, so I am appealing to any Irish residents who hold a UK or NI licence to exchange such licences for an Irish one in advance of this deadline. After then it will be up to trade negotiations for new arrangements to be made however, people should not wait until that process commences.

“Brexit will affect us in many ways which we do not expect, and we can’t foresee all the effects. As a result there is a lot of uncertainty and we should do all we can to mitigate for that. I am encouraging anyone with a UK or NI driving licence to visit www.NDLS.ie for more information or call +353 (0) 761 087 880.

“Furthermore, if anyone is having any issues they can contact my office where I will be able to advise them to where they need to go to convert their driving licences” concludes Whitmore