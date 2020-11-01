fbpx

Wicklow beat Wexford in Senior Football Championship

Wicklow have booked a place in the quarter-final of Leinster Senior Football Championship by beating Wexford this afternoon.

It was the second successive week-end the garden county had beaten the Wexford side in their own back yard of Chadwick’s Wexford park.

The hosts took a 2 point lead into the break (0-6 to 1-2)

Wexford increased their led but as the weather conditions deteriorated, Wicklow upped their game and ran out winners with four points to spare final score 2-9 to 0-11.

Wicklow will now face Meath.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-1 ‘45); Patrick O’Kane, Jamie Snell, Eoin Murtagh; Rory Finn (0-1), Niall Donnelly, Dave Devereux; Pádraig O’Toole (0-1), Dean Healy (capt., 1-0); Andy Maher, Mark Kenny, Darren Hayden; James Sheeran, Seánie Furlong (0-4, 2 frees), Conor Byrne (1-1, 0-1 free).

Subs: Eoin Darcy for Kenny (54); Gearóid Murphy (0-1) for  Byrne, inj. (56); Oisín Manning for Devereux (60); Chris O’Brien for Sheeran (64); Daniel Keane for Donnelly (66).

On Saturday the Wicklow ladies football team defeated Fermanagh 0-9 to 1-02 to reach the semi-final of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship.

