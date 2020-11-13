Wicklow County Council opening arrangements Monday 16th November

The following arrangements continue to remain in place for Wicklow County Council Offices and the Municipal District Offices for week commencing Monday 16th November 2020.

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow: Opening hours 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm by appointment only. The Central Customer Service area will facilitate members of the public presenting by appointment for Motor Tax, Housing, Planning and Environment services . Members of the public are requested not to present without prior appointment. Where possible payments can be made electronically or by phone, motor taxation can be also be renewed online or submitted by post. Planning applications can also be submitted by post

Libraries: During Level 5 restrictions, Wicklow County Council’s library services can only be availed of online. However, there are a wide range of services that are still available to the public, for example: e-books, downloadable audio books, online newspapers, e-magazines and online language learning. A PIN can be obtained from library staff by phoning or emailing your local library, or Library HQ. Book home delivery service is available during level 5, to all areas in county Wicklow aimed at people living alone or cocooning. Details of your local library are on www.wicklow.ie/living/services/libraries.

Community Call hours extended: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service operating hours have been extended and will operate from 8am to 8 pm, over the weekend and during the week, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons

‘Keep Well’ Campaign: Remember to look after your mental health and wellbeing. Find out what is available in your local community by visiting www.wicklow.ie/wellbeing for tips and resources on how to stay connected, mind your mood, or switch off and take part in activities either indoor or outdoor. Recipes and tips on eating well can be found there also.

Visiting Council Offices: Members of the public can make an appointment via the following numbers/email addresses:

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow. Telephone Email Housing 0404 20120 Housing2@wicklowcoco.ie Planning 0404 20148 Plandev@wicklowcoco.ie Local Enterprise Office (LEO) 0404 30800 enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie Motor Taxation (Motor taxation can be renewed online and or posted to County Buildings for processing – counter service closes at 3.30 p.m. daily) 0404-20100 for appointments0404 20141 for Motor tax queries motortax@wicklowcoco.ie Revenue 0404-20100 for appointments0404 20128 for Revenue queries Revenue@wicklowcoco.ie Environment 0404 20236 envadmin@wicklowcoco.ie Transportation 0404 20181 transadmin@wicklowcoco.ie Customer Service 0404 20100 customerservice@wicklowcoco.ie

The Municipal District offices at Bray, Greystones, Arklow, Wicklow and Baltinglass/Blessington are open from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.contact details below:

Blessington Motor Tax office : Open to members of the public on Tuesdays between the hours of 9.30 am to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Bray Motor Tax office : Open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between the hours 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and from 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm.

: Open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between the hours 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and from 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm. Housing services, Bray Municipal District: Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at braymdhousing@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (01) 2744900 if they wish to make an appointment to meet with a member of the housing staff in the Bray Municipal District Offices.

Members of the public are encouraged not to visit the public offices unnecessarily and when doing so are requested to wear a face covering and adhere to the measures which have been put in place to facilitate physical distancing to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public. When making an appointment members of the public will be required to complete a brief health and safety questionnaire regarding COVID 19 in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus, this information will be retained on file for 30 days to facilitate contact tracing if necessary but will be destroyed thereafter.

Municipal District Offices Contact numbers Email Bray Municipal District 01 2744900 braymd@wicklowcoco.ie Arklow Municipal District 0402 42700 Arklowmunicipaldistrict@wicklowcoco.ie Greystones Municipal District 01 2876694 greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie Baltinglass Municipal District 045 891222 baltinglassMD@wicklowcoco.ie Blessington Office 045 891222 blessington@wicklowcoco.ie Tinahely Office 0402 38174 tinahely@wicklowcoco.ie Wicklow Municipal District 0404 20173 wicklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie

Recycling Facilities at Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere remain open this Saturday and on weekdays. Further details are available on the Council’s Website.

Car Parks: Carparks at Glendalough, Brittas Bay and Laragh remain open including other carparks throughout the districts. The carpark at Luggala is closed.

Re-opening Business: Outdoor tables and chairs licensing under section 254, to support social distancing for business to re-open is extended to the end of December 2020.

Your Local Enterprise Office: The LEO is the first stop shop for business supports and offers a range of supports to business impacted by COVID-19 including training, mentoring and access to funding.

For more information on these supports please see: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Financial-Supports/COVID-19/ and https://www.localenterprise.ie/response/

Please call 0404 30800 or email: enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie to start the conversation

Wicklow County Council would like to thank members of the public in advance for their patience and understanding. The safety of our employees and members of the public remain our priority. Measures will be kept under review in accordance with Government announcements.

Further information in relation to all Wicklow County Council Services are available on the Council’s website: www.wicklow.ie