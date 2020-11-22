Wicklow Ladies make All-Ireland final

Wicklow senior ladies have made it to the TG4 All-Ireland football final following a comprehensive win over Antrim this afternoon in Ashboure.

The Wicklow ladies went into the break leading 4-4 to 0-5 with scores from from Meabhdh Deeney 2-1, Clodagh Fox 1 goal and Marie Kealy 1-2 and a point from Sarah Miley .

With such a convincing lead at half-time the score never looked in doubt but the Antrim side never gave up Clodagh Fox added two more goals in the second half while Marie Kealy scored a further 1-3 with Meabhdh Deeney adding 2 points and Laura Hogan and sarah Miley scoring a point each., leaving the final score Wicklow 7-11, Antrim 3-10.

Wicklow will now go on to face either Fermanagh or Limerick in the final.