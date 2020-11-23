Wicklow student wins Kenwood Young Baker

In September Kenwood in association with the Association of Teachers of Home Economics (ATHE) called on students to enter their best bakes in the Kenwood Young Baker competition for a chance to win a complete Kenwood kitchen kit and a kit out for their school.



Well in the Junior competition Caitlin Merrigan from Coláiste Chill Mhantáin came 1st with her Pink Sponge Cake of Hope.

There were two categories in the Kenwood Young Baker competition; Junior (1st-3rd year) and Senior (4th-6th year).

Judges:

Judges sifted through the entries to crown the Kenwood Young Baker.

Chef Patrick Ryan is the face behind the award-winning Firehouse bakery and bread school. A former Corporate Law student, Patrick swapped law books for chef knives. Patrick has secured his place as one of Ireland’s most prolific artisan bakers.



Susan Coleman Channel Manager for De’longhi Group in Ireland. Susan is a keen cook and makes great use of all of the Kenwood products. Susan’s vision for Kenwood is to look at the next generation of cooks and chefs and help them along the way through education via Kenwood channels and of course through the Kenwood Young Baker competition.



Sinead Keegan, President of ATHE. Sinead is passionate about all things Home Economics and believes that the skills and knowledge the subject equips our young people with is invaluable for their future wellbeing as individuals and the wellbeing of society as a whole.

The Prize:

The overall Kenwood Young Baker in Junior and Senior categories won a complete Kenwood kitchen kit out for themselves and their school. And won an online cookery class with Patrick Ryan for the class.