fbpx

Wicklow students win top prizes in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Four Wicklow students have won top prizes in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill”.

They were Emily Roe (age 17), a pupil at Temple Carrig School, Greystones

Brooke Mullen (15) from Loreto Bray Secondary School

Chloe Hughes (15) from Coláiste Chraobh Abhann, Kilcoole

Ella Kelly (7) from SS Michael and Peter Junior School, Arklow.

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony. 

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Greystones notes week November 2nd

Cllr Jodie Neary secures commitment from Irish Rail to fix bridge at South Beach, Greystones

SSE Renewables seeks public feedback on Arklow bank wind park Phase 2

Greystones notes week October 26th

Upgrade of Wexford Rd Roundabout in Arklow to commence on Tuesday

Whitmore encourages communities to take part in the Arklow Bank Wind Park consultation process

Please contact us for use of this image