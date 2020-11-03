Wicklow students win top prizes in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Four Wicklow students have won top prizes in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill”.

They were Emily Roe (age 17), a pupil at Temple Carrig School, Greystones

Brooke Mullen (15) from Loreto Bray Secondary School

Chloe Hughes (15) from Coláiste Chraobh Abhann, Kilcoole

Ella Kelly (7) from SS Michael and Peter Junior School, Arklow.

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.