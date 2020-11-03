Wicklow Town & District Chamber Awards 2020 are going virtual

Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that their business awards this year are going virtual.

The Chamber wants you to join in celebrating the positive achievements within our community, despite the very difficult climate created for us all by COVID-19.

Our traditional awards will resume in 2021. This year provides the chamber with a unique opportunity to celebrate the many significant achievements of our business community during this very challenging year.

Partnering with members of our community, the Chamber is introducing a reimagined virtual experience to continue the tradition of supporting our members, showcasing leadership, and celebrating business excellence.

Voting is very simple. You the public, get to decide who the worthy winner in each of the following category is. Just chose your Leading Business and let us know why you are nominating them. All you have to do is submit your nomination by going to www.wicklowchamber.ie or the link https://forms.gle/cSUvCh1dGSSZAAfE8

BUSINESS AWARDS CATEGORY 2020

· Best New Business

· Best Retailer

· Best Small to Medium Business

· Best Business Adaptation due to Coronavirus

· Best Eating Establishment/Pub/Hospitality

· Best Online Presence

· Best Customer Service

· Special Recognition to Frontline Work/Employee

Deadline for nomination is 5pm on Monday 30th November 2020

We would like to thank our Sponsors AIB Bank, Bank of Ireland, Burke Oil, Herbst Software, Wicklow Enterprise Centre, Wicklow County Council and Wicklow Hire & Sale.

It is now more important than ever for local businesses to stand out and highlight the strength of their products and services and the Business Awards gives you the platform to showcase your business.