Yellow rain warning for Wicklow

A Status Yellow Rain Warning has been issued for County Wicklow by MET Eireann.

The warning came into effect this morning and will be valid until 6 pm this evening.

Heavy and at times intense rainfall with accumulations of 20 to 30 mm. Localised flooding will occur and river levels may become elevated.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 at times today (Wednesday) on all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea.

Road users are being reminded to be aware of spot flooding.

Members of the public are being advised to keep away from coastal areas and waterways.