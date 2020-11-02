Young Wicklow entrepreneur receives 2nd All-Ireland Business All-Star

Loveridge Digital from Newtownmountkennedy have been accredited with the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation, an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses which is based on rigorous selection criteria. Loveridge Digital was originally founded to fill a gap in the market for consumers who wanted access to a studio that could deliver projects at a reasonable price and with the same quality of a high-end studio.

The focus for Loveridge Digital, and Loveridge Designs before it, has always been customer oriented while delivering only high-quality results. The company is growing rapidly working in over thirty-eight countries, helping over 1700 brands, including the likes of Red Bull, Microsoft, and Disney to transform their media, content, websites, and digital marketing.

Josh Loveridge, Managing Director of Loveridge Digital says, “Loveridge Digital continues to go from strength to strength, and we look forward to continuing to develop and unlock the true potential of Loveridge Digital and continue to focus on being a prestigious consumer centric company”.

“This is not only an award for us as a company, but it is also a benchmark of the opportunities provided to us by our vast roster of clients, and

for that, we are forever grateful! Without the support from our clientele none of this would have been possible”.

“At Loveridge Digital we are an extremely consumer centric company, focusing on trust, professionalism and unbelievable standards when it comes to the quality of our work, Over the last year we have become an international leader in our field and will continue to innovate and provide a seamless experience for our clients in the area of Video Production, Website Development, Digital Marketing & much more.”

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.



Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 250 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.



“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”



The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star accreditation, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader accreditation and promoting peer dialogue among members.



The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie













