Your quick guide to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions

As of today (Tuesday, December 1st) Covid-19 the country will move to Level 3 of the Covid-19 Restrictions.

Non-essential shops including Hair salons, beauty salons and gyms have reopened, pubs serving food and restaurants will reopen on Friday.

Inter county restrictions will remain in place, Gardaí will be maintaining checkpoints nationwide as part of the country’s move to Level 3.

You should wear a face covering in crowded workplaces, places of worship and in busy or crowded outdoor spaces where there is significant congregation.