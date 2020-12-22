Arklow RNLI launch to assist adrift fishing vessel

Arklow RNLI launchedon Thursday last to assist a fishing vessel in distress following a Pager Alert at 11.07am.



The volunteer crew responded quickly and within minutes of the alert the crew of 6 were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and underway.



The lifeboat made its way to the reported position, near Kilmichael Point, South of Arklow.

As Arklow RNLI’s volunteers were enroute, further reports came in that the vessel had freed the foul and was now dragging its anchor, adrift and in danger of being driven up onto the rocks at Kilmichael point in the South by South Easterly Force 5 winds.



Once on scene our volunteers worked quickly with the casualty vessels crew of 2 to establish a tow line, with this completed , the vessel and crew were towed safely back to Arklow.



All hands came ashore safely in Arklow Harbour.



Arklow RNLI’s Crew for this call out were Coxswain Eddie McElheron, Station Mechanic Michael Fitzgerald, Craig O’Reilly, Keith Forde,Jimmy Myler & Michael Mordaunt.



Following the incident, Mark Corcoran Community Safety Officer & Press Officer at Arklow RNLI said:



“Luckily our volunteers response time ensured we were able to get the the stricken vessel before the situation worsened and we had a good result, we’d like ot remind people to

to Respect the Water and always wear a lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help when going out on, in or near the water, I’d also like to congratulate Eddie McElheron his first call out in command of the Ger Tigchlearr”

