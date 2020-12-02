Brady Urges Shoppers to Support Local Business this Christmas

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady, today called on the public to offer their support to local business’s this Christmas by shopping local.

Brady Said: “The past year has really underlined the importance of shopping local. The Covid pandemic has had a devastating impact on local businesses, and unfortunately many in the hospitality trade will not get the opportunity to open for some time to come. Some unfortunately have had to permanently pull the shutters down.”

“Covid has had a negative impact on local jobs, families and local economies across Wicklow.

“But every one of us has the opportunity to help out our communities this holiday season by ensuring that we shop local. The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association has stated that for every €10 spent within the locality on Irish goods, it will generate over €40 benefit to the community.”

“In addition, the retail sector in Ireland employs more workers than any other sector of the economy. Our local businesses are an essential part of the very fabric of our communities. If we want to see our villages and towns to thrive, we need to support them.”

“Again, I would ask everyone where they can to shop local, to support our local business’s this Christmas and let us all help to get our local communities back on track”.