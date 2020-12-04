Built Heritage funding schemes now open for applications

Historic shopfronts and vernacular buildings have been added to support streams under an expanded Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage funding for the conservation of historic properties.

Owners of eligible buildings in county Wicklow are invited to apply for funding under two grant schemes; the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

Commenting on the announcement, Cllr Pat Kennedy, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council said: “‘This funding allocation is very welcome news for the owners of historic buildings all over the county and will greatly support them in their efforts to look after this important aspect of our Wicklow heritage.”

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) and the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) supports labour-intensive projects to repair and conserve our historic built environment. The projects will also provide vital support for local jobs in conservation, traditional skills and construction.

Owners or custodians of historic properties are eligible to apply, whether these are community groups, public authorities or private individuals. Under the BHIS, grants of between €2500 – €15000 may be allocated to eligible projects. There is also scope under the BHIS to apply for a smaller maintenance grant for works of upkeep to protected structures.

Under the HSF scheme funds are allocated nationally with grants of €15,000 to €50,000 available under Stream 1 and allocations of 50,000 up to €200,000 under Stream 2. New to the HSF this year, is a scheme to fund the conservation of vernacular buildings of heritage interest which may not be included on the Record of Protected Structures, and a new Shop front Fund to allocate grants to support the conservation of historic shopfronts through capital funding for repairs to facades, windows, signage and other associated details.

“Historic buildings, including modest traditional houses and shopfronts, contribute so much to the character and attractiveness of our towns, villages and countryside. It is in everybody’s interests that they are repaired and conserved and offering grant funding is a very practical way of achieving this,” stated Wicklow CountyCouncil Heritage Officer, Deirdre Burns.

Wicklow County Council operates the schemes on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and is currently inviting applications.

The closing date for applications is 29th January 2021. See www.wicklow.ie for full details and application forms. For paper copies (and to return completed applications) please e mail plandev@wicklowcoco.ie. Postal applications are also accepted to ‘HSF/BHIS’, Planning Section, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town

For specific queries please email Deirdre Burns Heritage Officer on dburns@wicklowcoco.ie.