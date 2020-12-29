Cathaoirleach Welcomes New Fire Stations for Dunlavin and Baltinglass

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Pat Kennedy, has welcomed the announcement of €2 million in funding for two new fire stations in West Wicklow; one in Baltinglass and one in Dunlavin.

These will replace the existing fire stations. Cllr. Kennedy said ‘ This is great news for West Wicklow and the communities in both Dunlavin and Baltinglass and their surrounding hinterlands. It’s also great news for the people who work in both fire stations and provide such a fantastic service. They deserve to have the best facilities available to them.

Cllr. Patsy Glennon, Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass Municipal District said ‘I am delighted with the announcement of funding of €2 million between Baltinglass and Dunlavin.

This will bring these buildings up to modern standard. I am delighted to be working with the Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Pat Kennedy, on many issues in West Wicklow and today’s announcement is proof that by working together we can achieve a lot.

‘The new Baltinglass station is due to be delivered in 2022 and the Dunlavin station is due to be delivered in 2023.

Fine Gael Cllr for the Baltinglass MD, Avril Cronin, has also welcomed the news of two new Fire Stations for West Wicklow.

” We must commend our local fire officers for their commitment and dedication to the community and especially for their work over the past number of months during the covid pandemic”, Cronin added.