Council Customer Service Hub opens to public

Wicklow County Council is delighted to announce the launch of the newly developed Customer Service Innovation Hub at County Buildings

The Hub, which is open and fully operational since the beginning of October, will lead in the process of major organisational change and improvements to promote efficiency of operations and customer service.

The development of the Customer Service Hub supports a key strategic goal of Wicklow County Council Corporate Plan 2019-2024 which focuses on an excellent service delivery, promoting inclusivity and efficiency for all users.

The service at the Hub is delivered by a team of highly trained staff, with a clear focus on citizen centric approach, committed to providing efficient and professional customer service throughout the County.

All Public Counters, including Motor Taxation, Cash desk and Housing are now incorporated into the Hub, providing a much-improved comprehensive space for customers to do their business.

In addition, all queries and correspondence are centrally managed and supported by Microsoft Dynamics Customer Relationship Management system which will facilitate case management and timely responses to customer queries.

Welcoming the completion of the Customer Service Innovation Hub, Cllr Pat Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said: “The new Customer Service Hub provides an inclusive environment for a range of services and will significantly improve communication and engagement with our citizens.”

Council Chief Executive, Mr Frank Curran, stated: “The delivery of an efficient and effective service to the highest possible standard is one of our main overarching goals in the Council’s Corporate Plan. The development of the new Customer Service Innovation Hub at County Buildings will be a key channel in 2021, to deliver a much-improved customer service, reflecting the importance of innovation in our service delivery”.

The Public foyer has been refurbished to create a bright modern area with upgraded public facilities with separate private meeting rooms available to discuss matters in a confidential environment.

Essential improvement works have also been carried out on the Council Chamber and Elected members’ rooms, creating a warm inviting civic space which is fully accessible to all.