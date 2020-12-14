Deer statue vandalised in Rathdrum

Gardai are investigating vandalism to a statue at the park in Rathdrum.

The head of the deer which is located at Parnell Memorial Park close to the road between Rathdrum and Saville’s cross was hacked off sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The head of the deer was found by a member of the public on Sunday morning.

Speaking to Wicklownews Councillor Kennedy said “This is pure wanton vandalism and the person or persons who did this should be ashamed of themselves, the people of the town are working hard to keep our town looking so well and then some does this, I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or may have seen something to go to or call the Gardai.

Anyone who may have noticed anything or has any information call the Gardai in Wicklow at 0404-64140.