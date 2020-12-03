First snow of winter lands on Wicklow hills

As the clouds lifted on the Wicklow mountains the first snow of winter was revealed.

A dusting of snow could be seen on Brown Mountain north of Aughrim this afternoon.

MET Eireann issued a Snow/Ice warning for 5 counties in the north west earlier today.

Temperatures are set to fall over the coming days with heavy frost predicted.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Very cold with frost and ice. Some wintry showers, but overall a lot of bright winter sunshine.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night will bring scattered showers, some possibly wintry, especially in the north and east. Feeling very cold owing to an added wind chill factor, in brisk northerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.



SATURDAY: Saturday will bring further scattered shower to coastal areas but dry and bright conditions elsewhere. Breezy to start, with moderate to fresh northwest winds, but winds will moderate during the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with an added chill factor.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Some lingering showers in eastern coastal areas, but most areas will be stay dry under clear skies. Very cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees, with a widespread sharp frost. Mist and fog locally too, in light northwesterly breezes.



SUNDAY: Sunday should be a largely dry day with light variable breezes. Sunny spells in the morning will give way to cloudier conditions in the afternoon with rain extending from the southwest by evening. Another cold day with highest temperatures of only of 3 to 6 degrees.



Sunday night: Rain, heavy at times in the south and west however clearer spells elsewhere will see cold conditions continue with the risk of frost in sheltered areas, as temperatures drop to around freezing countrywide, Low of 0 to 4 degrees in moderate to occasionally fresh easterly winds.



Monday: Rain clearing the west in the morning but lingering in the south until late afternoon. Some clear spells will develop elsewhere with mostly dry conditions expected. Another cool day overall with highs of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light to moderate east to northeasterly, fresh at times in Munster and south Leinster.



FURTHER OUTLOOK: Cold with bright spells for the early days of next week with initial indications of a change to milder wetter conditions from midweek.