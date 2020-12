Gardai are investigating a shooting incident in Rathnew.

Gardai were called to the scene at the Hazelbrook estate, early on Sunday morning.

One man was shot and taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The area remains sealed off for Gardai to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident are asked to call Wicklow Garda station at 0404-67107.