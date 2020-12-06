Gardai urge road users to take care

Gardai are urging road users to take extreme caution when driving this evening and tomorrow morning.

A number of accidents were reported throughout Sunday as a result of fog and ice, the road between Glenealy and Rathdrum (R752) was closed for a time this evening following an accident but has since re-opened.

A Status yellow fog warning remains in place until 1pm on Monday.

Forecast

Tonight

Widespread frost tonight with icy patches. It will remain largely dry with just isolated showers near the coast. Fog will become dense again in places with lowest temperatures of between zero and minus 2 degrees generally.

Tomorrow Monday December 7

On Monday, fog and frost will slowly clear most places in the morning and it will be mostly dry with sunny spells. There’ll still be a few showers drifting on to the coast. Temperatures during the day of between 3 and 5 degrees where fog lifts, between 1 and 3 degrees where fog lingers in to the afternoon. Winds will be light northerly, later becoming moderate northwesterly.