Hozier and Simon Harris among most talked about moments on Facebook this year

Today, Facebook Ireland shares the annual ‘Year in Review’ which reflects on the big moments that connected us, even when we were apart this year.

Commenting on the 2020 ‘Year in Review’, Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland said;

“People have always come to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to build community and connect with friends and family. This year, people have shown remarkable community spirit, support for each other and local businesses and incredible ingenuity on our platforms. This year’s reflection of big moments shows first-hand that when people are connected they can achieve extraordinary things.”

2020 Year in Review

Covid-19 – these much-talked about moments generated some of the highest levels of interaction across our apps, and include the following;

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Northern Ireland

Hozier’s performance of Parting Glass remembering COVID-19 victims

Leo Varadkar addressing the nation about the first lockdown measures in March and April

Launch of the HSE contact tracing app

Suspension of GAA games

‘Staycations’ as travel was restricted during the summer months

People in Ireland joined online communities – under extraordinary circumstances, communities found ways to connect, learn and grow;

250,000+ people joined hobby Groups on Facebook after 12th of March

120,000+ people joined fitness and wellbeing Groups on Facebook since the lockdown started

60,000+ parents flocked to Facebook during the lockdown for tips about online art classes for kids, advice on parenting allowances and more

As parents became full-time educators, members of home schooling Groups on Facebook doubled, to 10,000 during lockdown

Supported local businesses – In the last 3 months, people rallied behind small Irish businesses more than ever as many businesses couldn’t operate as normal.

250,000+ people joined Groups on Facebook backing small Irish businesses this Christmas

325,000+ posts and comments supporting small Irish businesses

#MadeLocal, #BuyIrish and #ShopLocal are among the biggest growing hashtags on Instagram

30,000+ Instagram Stories in Ireland had the ‘Support Small Business’ sticker

Ireland raised funds for important causes – people came to Facebook to raise vital funds for Irish charities. Some of the top fundraisers in Ireland were on behalf of;

People came to Facebook to commemorate those who left a lasting legacy in Ireland such as John Hume, Jack Charlton and Marian Finucane as well as global figures such as George Floyd, Kobe Bryant and Caroline Flack.

