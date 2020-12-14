Long Service Award for Wicklow RNLI Volunteer

RNLI Lifeboat volunteer Carol Flahive has received a long service badge in recognition of 20 years’ dedicated service to the community.

Carol joined Wicklow lifeboat in November 2000 and over the years has been in charge as the Helm on the Inshore lifeboat and crew on the all-weather lifeboat Annie Blaker.

In recent times Carol qualified as a Navigator on the all-weather lifeboat and looks after crew training as Local Training Coordinator at the Station.

Carol has built up a wealth of experience and knowledge during exercises with Wicklow lifeboat, which she has passed on to the new generation of crew.

Carol has been on numerous launches on service and exercise over the last 20 years. Two “Shouts” in particular stand out, from July 2014 where multiple casualties were rescued after being cut off by the tide at Silver Strand Beach and in July 2016 when the crew assisted a solo French yachtsman south of Wicklow Head in bad weather.

The Coxswain and crew were later commended for their actions during the callouts.

Carol was awarded her long service medal during an outdoor Covid-19 compliant ceremony on Saturday afternoon by Lifeboat Operations Manager, Mary Aldridge who said: “It gives me great pleasure to present this award to Carol after 20 years voluntary service to the maritime community in Wicklow. It’s such a pity that all the crew members cannot be present to honour Carol, but such are the times and challenges that Covid presents. It is fantastic to see Carols family here.”

“It is the family and partners that also give a big commitment to the RNLI when the pagers go off and they are at home worrying about their loved ones. I want to take this opportunity to thank the families and partners of all our volunteers at Wicklow Lifeboat Station, and on behalf of all the Crew congratulate Carol for her dedicated service.”