Louise Cherry Gallery – bringing contemporary art to Wicklow Town

Wicklow Town is about to get a great new addition with the exciting arrival of a new contemporary art gallery. Founded by local artist Louise Cherry, The Louise Cherry Gallery, located on Mortons Lane, Wicklow Town will open its doors for the first time on Saturday December 5th.

“I know lockdown had been really hard for businesses in the town and it has been an extremely difficult year but strangely, in some ways the town has benefited from it too. Since we have all been forced to stay local, the town has never been busier and people, who might have usually commuted to Dublin are beginning to see just what a great place Wicklow is and what it has to offer. Lots of new shops and cafes have opened and I really hope when everything is allowed to open up properly again, Wicklow will emerge a bright and thriving town”. Louise has always been a keen supporter of the town and feels as people haven’t been able to visit Dublin galleries, a contemporary gallery like this is a great addition.

The gallery’s inaugural exhibition opening this week is showcasing Louise’s new collection of paintings, “During lockdown I was forced to temporarily close my art school, The Art Studio, due to all the restrictions. This was really hard for me and I missed teaching and all the kids, however it gave me plenty of time to focus on my art practice, so that’s exactly what I did, I painted to stay sane during lockdown!”. Supporting local, Louise will also be showcasing ceramic art by Cathy Burke and designer lamps by Copperfish Lighting, both Wicklow based art and design practices.

Louise divides her time between painting, photography, teaching and now her gallery. She has exhibited nationally and internationally in solo and group shows, her paintings and photography are held in private collections in Ireland and abroad. Living and working in Wicklow Town’s old Coastguard Station, Louise’s studio, in the original lookout tower has panoramic views of The Irish Sea. “I see and feel the weather with skies and sea stretching across Wicklow and Dublin, the ever changing Irish weather is a huge influence on how I work; wind, rain, thunder and lightening provide an extra layer of passion and energy to each canvas, I love nothing more than a good storm!”

Louise believes “the aesthetic should always challenge, a painting should give so much more than just visual pleasure, the viewer needs to be intrigued. Every time you look at an abstract painting, you should see something different, your eye should be led to a colour, texture or detail that you hadn’t noticed before”.

“I feel a sense of excitement and fear everyday as I strive to create that intrigue for my viewer. Working instinctively, I allow the process to guide the development of my canvas, I like to discover a visual by accident, and come to a point where I can look at the canvas and say, “that’s it, I’m getting there, I’m on to something”. The frustration, excitement, fear and challenge in this process are integral to each composition.”

It can be a beautiful and sometimes brutal process, the construction of each painting develops using destructive techniques and surfaces reassemble layer-by-layer over a period of months. “My process is very physical and my studio is an energetic space, the emerging process leaves me with a painting rich in colour, thick with layers and texture, full of intrigue, and visually beautiful.” Visit this new gallery, support local, you won’t be disappointed. The gallery offers a range of great original gift ideas including sculpture, original canvases, limited edition prints and beautiful designer lamps.

For more visit www.Louisecherry.com.