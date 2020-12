Gardai arrested a man after cocaine was discovered in his vehicle on Friday.

The Wicklow Roads Policing Unit were operating a checkpoint as part of Operation Slowdown on the N11 at the Glen of the Downs when they became suspicious of the occupant of a car.

Following a search of search of the vehicle Gardai found Cocaine with a estimated value of €30,000.

The man was brought to Bray Garda Station and later charged.