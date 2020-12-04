MET Eireann issue Status Yellow Wind Warning

There is no doubt that winter has arrived with a bang as temperatures drop.

This morning MET Eireann issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for the entire country.

On Thursday the Wicklow mountains had a dusting of snow, while this morning a few inches of snow were reported on Wicklow’s highest peak Lugnaquilla.

The latest warning is valid from 11am on Friday until 6am Saturday.

Strong northerly winds today will gust up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.

Gardai are urging road users to drive with care and in a manner appropriate to the weather conditions.

Forecast

It will be mostly dry across the south of the province at first this afternoon, with some sunny spells, but cloud and rain across in northern areas will gradually extend southwards. The rain will be persistent at times, with a risk of some wintry falls over high ground. Becoming very windy also, with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds developing. Feeling cold, with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

TONIGHT

Very windy overnight, with showery outbreaks of rain. The rain will clear to scattered showers later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, but feeling colder, with fresh to strong and gusty north to northwesterly winds easing slightly towards dawn.