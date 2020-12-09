Minister announces publication of an application for a Protected Designation of Origin for “Achill Island Sea Salt’’

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Mr Charlie McConalogue, T.D., announced today that following a National Opposition Procedure and his Department’s scrutiny of the application for a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) for “Achill Island Sea Salt”, the application is in order to be submitted to the European Commission for evaluation.

“Achill Island Sea Salt” is the name given to a hand harvested sea salt from the waters around Achill Island, Co Mayo, Ireland.

Minister McConalogue said, “I am pleased that another application for an Irish food product is ready to be submitted to the European Commission for a protected status under the EU Quality schemes. The process for approval of a product as PGI or PDO is by its nature detailed and painstaking. But I believe that these schemes offer a real opportunity to underline and showcase the quality and tradition of Ireland’s food offering.”

The application, Single Document and the Specification document can be found at:

gov.ie – Publication of Application for PDO for “Achill Island Sea Salt” (www.gov.ie)

Any natural or legal person, having a legitimate interest and resident in Ireland, may appeal the decision on the application by submitting their appeal grounds to PGIappeals@agriculture.gov.ie by 3pm Wednesday 23rd December 2020.

Ireland has eight registered PDO/PGI food product names -Clare Island Salmon (PGI), Imokilly Regato (PDO), Timoleague Brown Pudding (PGI), Connemara Hill Lamb (PGI), Waterford Blaa (PGI), Oriel Sea Salt (PDO), Oriel Sea Minerals (PDO) and Sneem Black Pudding (PGI).

Three spirit drink names – Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Irish Poitín – enjoy GI status under Regulation (EU) No. 110/2008.