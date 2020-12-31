Motorists to avoid Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap

The Gardai are are urging motorists to avoid the Sally Gap and the Wicklow Gap.

Earlier this evening Gardai implemented the severe weather protocol and closed the Sally Gap to traffic.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Rain will continue for the rest of this evening, clearing slowly southwards later but will linger for a time in the southern west. Winds will continue moderate to fresh and northerly in direction. Rain will slowly clear all counties overnight and it will become mainly dry in most places with frost developing in clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees Celsius. Northerly winds will ease back light to moderate overnight.

TOMORROW – FRIDAY 1ST JANUARY

Generally a dry and bright day with good sunny spells and a chance of a few passing showers along the east coast. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northerly winds.