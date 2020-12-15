New library for Rathdrum

Use of the library services in Rathdrum is expected to more than double when the new library is opened in the village next summer.

Construction is well underway on the library is located in the Market Square development which also includes a Primary Health Care Centre

The current Rathdrum library comprises less than 40 sq mtrs and is limited in its capacity to deliver services relevant to today’s needs.

Nonetheless, despite its limitations, the current library is well used by the people of Rathdrum with 500-plus registered readers paying over 5,000 visits and borrowing over 10,000 items in 2019.

Increases of 150 per cent are anticipated when the new library opens in Summer 2021.

The new library will be four times the size of the current building and will have a greater selection of stock and increased opening hours. There will be multiple study spaces and public access computers.

Maximising the use of natural light will ensure a bright and attractive facility.

During a recent site visit, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “I am delighted by this news. I am sure that a modern library will be welcomed and supported by all, including Librarian Margaret Byrne who has provided a great service from the current library in Gilbert Row for more than 20 years.”

He added: “Its location in the new Market Square development will ensure Rathdrum library is at the heart of the community it serves and will provide a steady footfall to other local businesses”.

Director of services with the Council, Michael Nicholson, added that this latest development in the County’s library service, along with the new library in Wicklow town, which is nearing completion, was further evidence of the Council’s commitment to library services throughout the entire county.