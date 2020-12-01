Pedestrianisation for Wicklow Town this Sunday

The Main Street of Wicklow Town will be completely pedestrianised from the Abbey Street Car Park (beside AIB) up to the Market Square, for the first three Sundays of December from 12 to 5pm beginning on December 6th.

All shops will remain open during this period to encourage local shopping this Christmas season.

Wicklow Town Team and Wicklow Chamber of Commerce welcome the news that the Main Street will be pedestrianised to facilitate Christmas shopping in a safe environment. All retailers look forward to welcoming you to the town. They would like to thank the Wicklow Municipal District and Wicklow County Council for making this happen.