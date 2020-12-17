Public asked to report sick or dead wild birds

Following a recent outbreak of Avian Influenza in a small turkey flock in County Wicklow. Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds.

Please report sick or dead wild birds to the local Regional Veterinary Office (053-9259200) or contact the DAFM disease hotline on 1850 200456.

The disease poses no food safety risk for consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs are safe to eat.

Strict biosecurity measures are needed to prevent the introduction of AI into poultry and captive bird flocks. This applies to all flocks irrespective of size.

Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest DAFM Regional Veterinary Office.

More information is available on the DAFM website https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/50ce4-avian-influenza-bird-flu/ and https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/cebad-avian-influenza-h5n8-confirmed-in-a-free-range-turkey-flock-in-the-south-east/