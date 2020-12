The Roundwood/Sally Gap crossroads R759 and Sally Gap cross/Laragh R115 roads are both now closed due to snowfall and forecasted very low temperatures which will lead to icing.

Motorist are also being advised to avoid the Wicklow Gap between Hollywood and Glendalough (R758) due to snow.

Gardai are asking motorists to avoid both areas and take care driving on all roads.

Snow at the Sally Gap on Friday afternoon (Pics.Wicklow Gardai)