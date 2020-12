The Government have announced that schools will remain closed until the 11th of January in the effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Full Level 5 restrictions have been extended to January 31st.

Level 5 restrictions include a ban on all household visits, the closure of non-essential retail and a 5km limit on travel.

Gyms, swimming pools, Sports including Golf and Tennis will also close, elite sports will continue behind closed doors.

Today 1,718 new cases were reported with 13 further deaths.