Seventy-four clubs share €52,600 in allocations

Seventy-four clubs shared €52,600 in allocations made by the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership who announced their first Small Club Grant Scheme early this year consisting of three separate funding streams: Volunteer & Training Education, Women in Sport and General Club Grants.

The funding will support clubs with delivery of workshops for coaches and volunteers, women in sport programmes and purchasing of equipment. Thirty-three clubs will receive funding from the General Club Grant, 29 clubs will get funding from the Training and Education Grant while 19 clubs will receive funding from the Women in Sport Grant.

Wicklow Sport & Recreation Partnership Club Grant Allocations 2020:

Club Total per Club Barndarrig GAA & LGFA Club 900 Wicklow Aquanauts Scuba Diving Club 900 Eire Og Greystones GAA, Ladies Football & Camogie Club 900 Enniskerry Boxing Club 900 Hollywood Juvenile Badminton Club 500 Baltinglass Golf Club 400 Clan Na Gael LGFA 900 Great Eastern Navigators Orienteering Club 500 Arklow Town Football Club 900 Donard Glen Camogie Club 1000 Shillelagh Community Games 1000 Avondale Camogie Club 900 Wicklow Tennis Club 500 Co Wicklow Lawn Tennis Club 500 4th Wicklow Port of Wicklow Sea Scouts 800 Wicklow Sailing Club 500 Ballinacor Community Project 500 Lakeside Community Games 500 Knockananna GAA & Camogie Club 500 Wicklow Triple A Alliance 800 Arklow Boxing Club 900 9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scout Group 800 Enniskerry FC 1000 Tinahely LGFA 1000 Bray Sailing Club 500 Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club 500 Annacurra Camogie Club 500 Wicklow Rowing 900 En Garde Fencing Club 500 Western Gaels 500 Africa Irish Society of Africa (AISW) 400 Dunlavin AFC 900 Laragh/Glendalough Active Retirement 1000 Arklow Racquetball Club 500 Glenealy Camogie Club 1000 Roundwood and District Athletic Club 1000 Greystones Cricket 900 Carnew GAA 900 Wicklow MTB Club 1000 Ballinacor GFC, Glenmalure, Rathdrum 500 Kiltegan GAA 500 Kiltegan Camogie Club 500 Rathnew LGFA 1000 Wicklow Wolves Softball Club 500 East Coast Taekwondo Club 500 Kilcoole Camogie Club 900 Greystones Lawn Tennis Club 800 Wicklow Rugby Football Club 900 St Patricks GAA Club Kilcoole 900 Arklow Rugby Football Club 800 Ashford GAA 900 18th Wicklow Greystones Harbour Sea Scouts 800 Tinahely Handball & Racquetball Club 1000 Blessington GAA Club 1000 Titans Swimming Club 500 Avoca LGFA 1000 Bray Rowing Club 900 Bray Emmets GAA Club 900 Greystones Lawn Bowling 500 South East Road Club 500 Balto Kayak Club 1000 7th Wicklow Scout Troop 500 An Tochar LGFA 500 Baltinglass Bulldogs Basketball Club 1000 Rathdrum Rugby Football Club 1000 Wicklow Community Games 1000 An Tochar GAA Club 500 Newtown Juniors FC 500 Wicklow Pony Club 900 St Patricks GAA Wicklow 500 3 Rock Triathlon Club 400 Total: €52,600.00

Welcoming the allocation of € 52,600 to 74 sports clubs , the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said that, now, more than ever, the myriad of sports clubs throughout the county need all the help they can get as their fund-raising activties have been curtailed during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Director of Services, Michael Nicholson, thanked all his staff in the Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership office for administering the grant scheme and for all their work during a challenging year.