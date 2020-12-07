Seventy-four clubs share €52,600 in allocations

Seventy-four clubs shared €52,600 in allocations made by the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership who announced their first Small Club Grant Scheme early this year consisting of three separate funding streams: Volunteer & Training Education, Women in Sport and General Club Grants.
The funding will support clubs with delivery of workshops for coaches and volunteers, women in sport programmes and purchasing of equipment. Thirty-three clubs will receive funding from the General Club Grant, 29 clubs will get funding from the Training and Education Grant while 19 clubs will receive funding from the Women in Sport Grant.
Wicklow Sport & Recreation Partnership Club Grant Allocations 2020:
|Club
|Total per Club
|Barndarrig GAA & LGFA Club
|900
|Wicklow Aquanauts Scuba Diving Club
|900
|Eire Og Greystones GAA, Ladies Football & Camogie Club
|900
|Enniskerry Boxing Club
|900
|Hollywood Juvenile Badminton Club
|500
|Baltinglass Golf Club
|400
|Clan Na Gael LGFA
|900
|Great Eastern Navigators Orienteering Club
|500
|Arklow Town Football Club
|900
|Donard Glen Camogie Club
|1000
|Shillelagh Community Games
|1000
|Avondale Camogie Club
|900
|Wicklow Tennis Club
|500
|Co Wicklow Lawn Tennis Club
|500
|4th Wicklow Port of Wicklow Sea Scouts
|800
|Wicklow Sailing Club
|500
|Ballinacor Community Project
|500
|Lakeside Community Games
|500
|Knockananna GAA & Camogie Club
|500
|Wicklow Triple A Alliance
|800
|Arklow Boxing Club
|900
|9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scout Group
|800
|Enniskerry FC
|1000
|Tinahely LGFA
|1000
|Bray Sailing Club
|500
|Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club
|500
|Annacurra Camogie Club
|500
|Wicklow Rowing
|900
|En Garde Fencing Club
|500
|Western Gaels
|500
|Africa Irish Society of Africa (AISW)
|400
|Dunlavin AFC
|900
|Laragh/Glendalough Active Retirement
|1000
|Arklow Racquetball Club
|500
|Glenealy Camogie Club
|1000
|Roundwood and District Athletic Club
|1000
|Greystones Cricket
|900
|Carnew GAA
|900
|Wicklow MTB Club
|1000
|Ballinacor GFC, Glenmalure, Rathdrum
|500
|Kiltegan GAA
|500
|Kiltegan Camogie Club
|500
|Rathnew LGFA
|1000
|Wicklow Wolves Softball Club
|500
|East Coast Taekwondo Club
|500
|Kilcoole Camogie Club
|900
|Greystones Lawn Tennis Club
|800
|Wicklow Rugby Football Club
|900
|St Patricks GAA Club Kilcoole
|900
|Arklow Rugby Football Club
|800
|Ashford GAA
|900
|18th Wicklow Greystones Harbour Sea Scouts
|800
|Tinahely Handball & Racquetball Club
|1000
|Blessington GAA Club
|1000
|Titans Swimming Club
|500
|Avoca LGFA
|1000
|Bray Rowing Club
|900
|Bray Emmets GAA Club
|900
|Greystones Lawn Bowling
|500
|South East Road Club
|500
|Balto Kayak Club
|1000
|7th Wicklow Scout Troop
|500
|An Tochar LGFA
|500
|Baltinglass Bulldogs Basketball Club
|1000
|Rathdrum Rugby Football Club
|1000
|Wicklow Community Games
|1000
|An Tochar GAA Club
|500
|Newtown Juniors FC
|500
|Wicklow Pony Club
|900
|St Patricks GAA Wicklow
|500
|3 Rock Triathlon Club
|400
|Total:
|€52,600.00
Welcoming the allocation of € 52,600 to 74 sports clubs , the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said that, now, more than ever, the myriad of sports clubs throughout the county need all the help they can get as their fund-raising activties have been curtailed during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Director of Services, Michael Nicholson, thanked all his staff in the Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership office for administering the grant scheme and for all their work during a challenging year.