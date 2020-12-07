fbpx

Seventy-four clubs share €52,600 in allocations

Seventy-four clubs shared €52,600 in allocations made by the Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership who announced their first Small Club Grant Scheme early this year consisting of three separate funding streams: Volunteer & Training Education, Women in Sport and General Club Grants.

The funding will support clubs with delivery of workshops for coaches and volunteers, women in sport programmes and purchasing of equipment.   Thirty-three clubs will receive funding from the General Club Grant, 29 clubs will get funding from the Training and Education Grant while 19 clubs will receive funding from the Women in Sport Grant.

Wicklow Sport & Recreation Partnership Club Grant Allocations 2020:

ClubTotal per Club
Barndarrig GAA & LGFA Club900
Wicklow Aquanauts Scuba Diving Club900
Eire Og Greystones GAA, Ladies Football & Camogie Club900
Enniskerry Boxing Club900
Hollywood Juvenile Badminton Club500
Baltinglass Golf Club400
Clan Na Gael LGFA900
Great Eastern Navigators Orienteering Club500
Arklow Town Football Club900
Donard Glen Camogie Club1000
Shillelagh Community Games1000
Avondale Camogie Club900
Wicklow Tennis Club500
Co Wicklow Lawn Tennis Club500
4th Wicklow Port of Wicklow Sea Scouts800
Wicklow Sailing Club500
Ballinacor Community Project500
Lakeside Community Games500
Knockananna GAA & Camogie Club500
Wicklow Triple A Alliance800
Arklow Boxing Club900
9th Wicklow Port of Arklow Sea Scout Group800
Enniskerry FC1000
Tinahely LGFA1000
Bray Sailing Club500
Queen of Peace Adventure Youth Club500
Annacurra Camogie Club500
Wicklow Rowing900
En Garde Fencing Club500
Western Gaels500
Africa Irish Society of Africa (AISW)400
Dunlavin AFC900
Laragh/Glendalough Active Retirement1000
Arklow Racquetball Club500
Glenealy Camogie Club1000
Roundwood and District Athletic Club1000
Greystones Cricket900
Carnew GAA900
Wicklow MTB Club1000
Ballinacor GFC, Glenmalure, Rathdrum500
Kiltegan GAA500
Kiltegan Camogie Club500
Rathnew LGFA1000
Wicklow Wolves Softball Club500
East Coast Taekwondo Club500
Kilcoole Camogie Club900
Greystones Lawn Tennis Club800
Wicklow Rugby Football Club900
St Patricks GAA Club Kilcoole900
Arklow Rugby Football Club800
Ashford GAA900
18th Wicklow Greystones Harbour Sea Scouts800
Tinahely Handball & Racquetball Club1000
Blessington GAA Club1000
Titans Swimming Club500
Avoca LGFA1000
Bray Rowing Club900
Bray Emmets GAA Club900
Greystones Lawn Bowling500
South East Road Club500
Balto Kayak Club1000
7th Wicklow Scout Troop500
An Tochar LGFA500
Baltinglass Bulldogs Basketball Club1000
Rathdrum Rugby Football Club1000
Wicklow Community Games1000
An Tochar GAA Club500
Newtown Juniors FC500
Wicklow Pony Club900
St Patricks GAA Wicklow500
3 Rock Triathlon Club400
 Total: €52,600.00

Welcoming the allocation of € 52,600 to 74 sports clubs , the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said that, now, more than ever, the myriad of sports clubs throughout the county need all the help they can get as their fund-raising activties have been curtailed during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Director of Services,  Michael Nicholson, thanked all his staff in the Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership office for administering the grant scheme and for all their work during a challenging year.

