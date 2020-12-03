Tree of hope for 2020

Kavanagh Christmas trees were established in 1952 and Christy who runs the operation in Newtownmountkennedy tells us 2020 has been a year like no other.

Covid-19 has had a massive impact on people’s lives and the Christmas tree market is no different.

Christy said “This year we have been selling trees as early as October, I told the purchasers of the trees that these will not last and the reply from all was “We don’t care we will come back and buy another” reason being people just want to get out of the situation we are in and wanted to change their mood in America they call it PMA your “Positive mental attitude” .

So this year we have come up a new initiative a new product the “Tree of Hope” this tree will be sold in the pot with the roots and not cut, so people can plant it after Christmas and when Spring arrives new buds will come on the trees, new growth so it will be a new beginning for the families and the children, they can see we are moving on and moving forward.

It’s a new beginning and the children will be able to watch the new life coming from the tree, and hopefully get over this period of difficulty.

Positivity is the key, also they are supporting local which is so important this year, it is easy to go online and buy a plastic tree, but there is nothing like the real thing”.

Kavanagh Christmas Trees operate from Dublin and Wicklow

Dublin: Car Park G, Leopardstown Racecourse, Leopardstown,Dublin 18

Wicklow: Farm Shop, Glendarragh, Newtownmountkennedy, Co.Wicklow. A63 E270.

If you have any queries

Please call Christy 087 418 8410 or Kathleen 087 797 4521

You can also visit the Kavanagh Christmas trees website