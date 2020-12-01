Two hours free parking for Christmas period in Wicklow Town

Shoppers will enjoy two hours free Christmas parking in all Pay and Display Parking areas in Wicklow town from today (Tuesday 1st December) to Saturday , 2nd January 2021.

There will be free parking at the Murrough and St Manntains Car Park for the Christmas period and shop owners and staff are encouraged to use these car parks to free up spaces for their customers in the Abbey Street, Church Street Car Parks and the Main Street.

The initiative on special Christmas parking arrangements was agreed by the Cathaoirleach and Members of Wicklow Municipal District.

Cathaoirleach Cllr John Snell invited people to avail of the free parking over the Christmas period saying: “It’s an excellent opportunity to shop local and support Wicklow for the festive season and enjoy a wonderful shopping experience in Wicklow Town, where social distancing can be more easily practiced than in larger urban centres”.

Please note the Traffic Wardens will continue to monitor and enforce illegal parking during this time.

Loading Bay restricted hours between 9am to 12 noon, Monday to Friday, will also still apply.

Temporary Closure of Main Street

This year there will be a temporary closure of the Main Street from 12:00 to 17:00 on Sunday, 6th, 13th and 20th December 2020. This closure is to facilitate Social Distancing requirements to allow for safe Christmas Shopping within Wicklow Town.

Best Dressed Window

Wicklow Municipal District together with the Wicklow Town Team, Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition. The winner and runner-up will receive a Christmas Hamper and Wicklow Town Vouchers. This year the winners will be decided by members of the public by online voting. Details on Wicklow Town Facebook page.

There is no need to formally enter the competition, but retailers must have their displays ready by Monday, 14thh December.

Wicklow Town Team Chairman, Dave Shannon added that “the window displays provide a happy and festive welcome to our town encouraging people to Shop Local, Support Wicklow and at the same time creating a wonderful Christmas atmosphere in the town”

Customer Appreciation Weekend

This Christmas the retailers of Wicklow Town are hosting a Customer Appreciation Weekend on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December. Special offer details can be found on the Wicklow Town Facebook page.

Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce President Rosie Cooney, said: “this is another wonderful initiative from the retailers to show their appreciation to their customers who have supported the Shop Local campaign since the first lockdown in March”.