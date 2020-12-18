Visit the Wicklow Christmas Market this weekend

Don’t miss out on your chance to visit the fabulous Wicklow Christmas Market in Wicklow Town, which is now open every day until Tuesday 22nd December.

Friday 18th: 2-8pm

Saturday 19th – Tuesday 22nd: 10-8pm

The beautiful Abbey Grounds have been transformed into into a winter wonderland complete with artisan foods, homemade gifts, sparkling decorations, as well as family entertainment including a live fire show today, tomorrow and Sunday.

And it’s free entry for all!

You can pick up everything you need for the Christmas period at the many stalls full of delicious foods, treats, gifts, decorations, and much more.

For a full line-up of everything you can expect to see at The Wicklow Christmas Market, please visit wicklowchristmasmarket.com/