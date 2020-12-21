Wicklow Cancer Survivors working in the food industry sought for new initiative

Breakthrough Cancer Research, Ireland’s leading cancer research charity, is embarking on an exciting new awareness campaign that will launch early in The New Year.

The charity is looking for Wicklow based cancer survivors working in any capacity in the food and hospitality industry, to get involved with the initiative which will help raise awareness of the importance of cancer research.

They could be a producer, a jam maker, a chef, a waiter, a baker, a food supplier, a cheese maker or food packaging and distribution staff.

If you or anyone you know working in the food or hospitality industry has survived cancer, Breakthrough wants to hear from you.

This initiative will be a follow up to the multi-award-winning Shop That Nearly Wasn’t – the world’s first shop 100% stocked and staffed by cancer survivors. Featuring craft and art producers, creatives and entrepreneurs the pop up shop opened in Dublin’s Temple Bar on World Cancer Day 2020 and continues to operate online at https://shopthatnearlywasnt.ie/ .

Anyone interested should contact survivor@breakcancer.ie or telephone 021 4226655.