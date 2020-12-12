Wicklow Town – a Car Free Zone on Sundays coming up to Christmas

Last Sunday saw Wicklow Town becoming a Car Free Zone from Noon until 5pm to facilitate social distancing and Shop safely on Wicklow’s Main Street from the AIB Car Park up to the Market Square.

Local retailers including Stephen Delaney of The Shoe Box, a footwear retailer said the experiment of pedestrianizing the Main Street last Sunday was a great success. Many customers commented on how pleasant the shopping experience was and this has reinforced their decision to Shop Locally. Many retailers reported a much higher than average turnover in their shops last weekend, which also featured a Customer Appreciation weekend in many of the participating shops.

The Wicklow Christmas Market also attracted many visitors to the Town last Sunday and provided visitors to the Town with great family entertainment and attractions.

The decision of The Municipal District Council to create a Car Free Zone for last Sunday and for the Sundays of 13th and 20th of December was warmly welcomed by Rosie Cooney, President of the Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce, who urged all retailers to maximise this opportunity to facilitate a Shop Safely, Shop Local campaign. If the shopping experience of last Sunday was anything to go by then it would be very much worth your while to visit Wicklow Town next Sunday!

With the Main Street being a Car Free Zone Sunday the 13th and on Sunday 20th of December, local shoppers are urged to take this unique opportunity to shop locally and enjoy the hospitality of the local coffee shops, restaurants and gastro pubs