Wicklow along with eight other counties have been included in a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warning is valid from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am Wednesday.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. There will be a risk of coastal flooding.

Many parts of Wicklow experienced flooding on Sunday following heavy rain throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.