Zach Cullen wins Katie Taylor / Wicklow County Council Bursary award

Congratulations to Zach Cullen a former student of Avondale Community College Rathdrum, is this year’s winner of the Katie Taylor Bursary, awarded by Wicklow County Council.

Zach, a member of the Wicklow Senior and U20 football squads, received his award at Wicklow County Buildings on Wednesday.

As well as his Wicklow County duties, Zach also plays GAA with University of Limerick college team and his club Avondale GAA. He lives in Rathrum and is studying Materials and Architectural Technology with concurrent Teacher Education and is a very worthy recipient.

The award was presented by the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, who commented: “I would like to congratulate Zach on this great achievement and the very best of luck in his college course.”