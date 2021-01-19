ALZPALS Volunteers Needed

Do you want to make a difference in the life
of someone living with Dementia?
Do you have 2-3 hours per week to spare?
Do you live in North Wicklow?
ALZPALS is a befriending service which supports people with dementia who are living at home
No experience needed, Full free training (online) provided with Garda vetting, reference checks, support and ongoing mentoring
Closing date for enquiries is Thursday 11th February 2021
Contact Jenny on 089 428 6928 or email
info@wicklowdementiasupport.org
www.wicklowdementiasupport.org
WDS IS A REGISTERED CHARITY CHY20536
RCN 20081539