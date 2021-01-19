fbpx

ALZPALS Volunteers Needed

Do you want to make a difference in the life 

of someone living with Dementia? 

Do you have 2-3 hours per week to spare? 

Do you live in North Wicklow? 

ALZPALS is a befriending service which supports people with dementia who are living at home 

No experience needed, Full free training (online) provided with Garda vetting, reference checks, support and ongoing mentoring 

Closing date for enquiries is Thursday 11th February 2021 

Contact Jenny on 089 428 6928 or email 

info@wicklowdementiasupport.org 

www.wicklowdementiasupport.org 

WDS IS A REGISTERED CHARITY CHY20536 

RCN 20081539

