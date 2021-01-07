Another cold night ahead

MET Eireann have issued another Low Temperature/Ice warning for tonight and Friday morning.

Temperatures are set to drop to -4 degrees.

The warning is valid from 5pm this evening until 11am on Friday morning.

Despite calls from the Gardai for motorists to keep away from the Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap, a number of vehicles have had to be rescued. Once again they are pleading with motorists to stay away from both areas.

Pet owners are also being reminded to keep pets inside, as the saying goes “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Another very cold night on Thursday night with widespread frost and ice. Many areas will be dry and clear but there will be the odd wintry shower. Minimum of -4 to -1 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

TOMORROW – FRIDAY 8TH JANUARY

Widespread frost and ice to start on Friday with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just 0 to 3 degrees. There’ll be some sunny spells but some a few wintry showers are possible, especially near Irish Sea coasts. A severe frost setting in quickly after dark on Friday evening.