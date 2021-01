Residents and staff at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home in Arklow received their Covid-19 vaccines this week.

Patrick Walsh of Asgard said “The vaccination team were friendly and efficient, which made the the process so much easier on everyone.

92 years young Susan Wain was delighted to get the vaccine saying she was delighted to get it and hopes this will remind people that this pandemic will soon be behind us and we can all get on with living and enjoying our lives.”