Deadline extended for built heritage funding schemes

Wicklow County Council is pleased to announce an extension of the period for applications to the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) and the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) grant schemes until 26th February 2021.

The application period was extended by one month by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in light of the current COVID-19 situation and in the interests of facilitating the largest number of applications while balancing the need not to delay the commencement of projects by too great a time.

There are two schemes open for application: the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) and the Historic Structures Fund (HSF).

The BHIS awards grants from €2,500- €15,000 out of a county allocation of €72,000. There is scope also to earmark some of this fund for smaller projects of conservation and essential maintenance where such applications are received.

The HSF awards funds under Stream 1 of €15,000-€50,000 and under Stream 2 of €50,000-€200,000.

Additionally, there are two new pilot funding streams in 2021: Grants of €5,000 – €10,000 are available to support the conservation of vernacular buildings (which may or may not be protected structures) while under the Pilot Stream for Historic Shopfronts -€15,000 – €50,000 may be awarded for conservation works.

All grants are awarded on a competitive basis with shortlisting applying. Successful projects are required to provide funding contributions which varies from 50-20% depending on the scheme, and to complete an agreed programme of works by the end of October. Applicants are advised to read the explanatory circulars on each scheme carefully.

Full details and application forms are available on www.wicklow.ie / latest news. To request a hard copy please email plandev@wicklowcoco.ie or T: 0404 20148. Completed application forms should be clearly marked ‘HSF or BHIS’ and submitted by 26th February by e mail to plandev@wicklowcoco.ie or by post to Planning Section, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow Town.

For specific queries please e mail Deirdre Burns Heritage Officer on dburns@wicklowcoco.ie.