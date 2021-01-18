€150,000 in funding for walking trails in Wicklow

Wicklow Senator Pat Casey has welcomed the funding announcement today under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

The funding announced today, under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each.

It is being announced in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, who are co-funding the projects in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Further announcements in respect of medium and large scale projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, with funding of up to €200,000 and €500,000 respectively for each project, will be made at a later stage.

“Walking in Wicklow has never been more important with the Covid restrictions proving how important our walks are to maintaining mental health and wellbeing. I have spent a lifetime developing our walking infrastructure and am delighted to see a wide spread of funds for many walking trails throughout our county. I have always promoted that the entire County of Wicklow has a need walking trail infrastructure and this is a clear indication that Government is listening to that call.”

Wicklow

Avondale Link Trail development and enhancement Avondale, Rathdrum, €18,297.00

Tinahely Loops Upgrade of trail. Tinahely €18,000.00

Stratford on Slaney Walks Provision of three waymarked walking trails Stratford Village €17,640.00

Wicklow Long Distance/Multi Day Walks Marketing and promotion Countywide €19,260.00

Brockagh Forest Upgrade of mountain access route through Brockagh Forest providing access to open hillside at Brockagh Mountain, Mall Hill and Tonelagee €18,000.00

Sean Lenihan Extension Extension of Sean Lenihan Way to link into Macreddin village €19,080.00

Baravore Footbridge Replacement Urgent repair work on footbridge which provides access to Glenmalure Valley Baravore €11,250.00

County Wicklow Partnership

Wicklow Trail Digitising Marketing and promotion Throughout Wicklow €17,640.00

Trail Usage Monitoring Real time data on walker numbers Across Co. Wicklow €19,080.00

