EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2021 Programme Seeking Wicklow Entrepreneurs

Now in its 24th year in Ireland, the EYEntrepreneur Of The Year™ 2021 programme officially opens today for nominations. Entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established international groups, across all sectors in Wicklow, are invited to submit their nominations between now and 16th March.

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland said: “We are delighted to be launching the programme today. For well over two decades the EOY programme has supported entrepreneurs who are actively seeking to take their businesses to the next level, and we are excited at the prospect of welcoming another cohort of hugely talented and resourceful entrepreneurs to the to this unique group”.

“It has been an incredibly tough period of trading for many entrepreneurs, with others well positioned to innovate and grow during a period of unprecedented change. We have been uplifted to see so many of our alumni supporting, trading and collaborating with each other in the last year – the network has never been more relevant than in 2020 – 2021. Entrepreneurs will be a central part of the recovery in Wicklow and across the island of Ireland following the Covid-19 pandemic and we are keen to hear from a broad array of nominees, across industries, age, gender, and background. We’re urging all entrepreneurs to consider putting themselves forward, and for people to encourage entrepreneurs in their families and networks to get involved.”

The awards programme is divided into three categories – Emerging, Industry and International – with eight finalists chosen per category. 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc. Anyone interested can find out more or complete an online nomination form at www.eoy.ie. Those nominating someone else must do so with the entrepreneur’s consent.

Commenting on the launch, Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources plc and Chairperson of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Judging Panel said: “The launch of the 2021 programme is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the vibrant diversity of the entrepreneurial landscape across the island of Ireland. We encourage companies from all sectors in Wicklow, who have a positive impact on their community, on business and on our economy, to enter.

“Entrepreneurs have been facing into one of the most challenging environments we’ve ever seen over the last year and we continue to be impressed by their relentless determination and resilience in an uncertain climate. We know there are brilliant entrepreneurs out there who are delivering outstanding work across every category of business imaginable and we want to hear from them. The diversity of people and types of business is what makes the programme so exciting, and I’m looking forward to meeting a new group of inspiring leaders from across the island this year.”

What finalists can expect

This year’s 24 finalists will engage in a strategic growth programme over a 10-month period which includes a week-long virtual CEO Retreat. As part of this retreat, the finalists will join a group of more than 100 previous finalists and winners of the programme where they will meet a range of world-class entrepreneurs, businesspeople and academics.

The finalists will also be welcomed into a community of 550 peers in the Irish EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ community. To date, more than three quarters (77%) of the alumni of the programme have conducted business with one another. Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €21bn, and employs more than 200,000 people across the island of Ireland.

The programme will include executive education sessions; networking fora; extensive media profiling; the annual Gala Awards. An award is presented for each category, and an overall winner will be announced at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Awards in November. The overall winner will represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Awards the following June.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer International, and Government sponsors Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland. For further information, please visit www.eoy.ie.