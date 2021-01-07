Fixed penalty charges issued to snow tourists

Despite calls from the Gardai and the Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams motorists are still trying to reach the Sally Gap and the Wicklow Gap.

Today 17 fixed penalty charges were issued to motorists at Luggala close to Roundwood.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said “We are asking people for their own safety to stay away from the Wicklow Gap, Sally Gap they are both impassable. During these low temperatures roads in the Wicklow Uplands are treacherous. These people are putting not only there own safety at risk but also the people that will have to come and rescue them.

Please stay away, stay safe and stay at home.”

(Pics. Wicklow Gardai)