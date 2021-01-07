fbpx

Fixed penalty charges issued to snow tourists

Despite calls from the Gardai and the Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams motorists are still trying to reach the Sally Gap and the Wicklow Gap.

Today 17 fixed penalty charges were issued to motorists at Luggala close to Roundwood.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said “We are asking people for their own safety to stay away from the Wicklow Gap, Sally Gap they are both impassable. During these low temperatures roads in the Wicklow Uplands are treacherous. These people are putting not only there own safety at risk but also the people that will have to come and rescue them.

Please stay away, stay safe and stay at home.”

(Pics. Wicklow Gardai)

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Sally Gap closed due to snow

Sally Gap closed to traffic

Councillors meet Gardai to discuss Uplands crime prevention

Cyclist attacked and has bike taken at Sally Gap

5ft long python found in Sally Gap

Wicklow Uplands Council seek volunteers for litter pick at Sally Gap

Please contact us for use of this image