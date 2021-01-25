Full Independent Review of Bray Fire Service

Cllr. Aoife Flynn Kennedy welcomed today’s decision at a special sitting of Wicklow County Council to pass the motion to call for a full Independent review of the Fire Service in Bray. This review will also look at the wellbeing of the community and the staff who work in the service.

‘For too long this issue has been dealt with as a political one. The lack of a coordinated approach has seen the matter drag on year after year without any solution’, stated Cllr. Flynn Kennedy, ‘However we are in a different place now, with different views and a deep belief of many of Brays Councillors that politics should be put aside, and the community put at the forefront’.

‘This town and the staff of the Bray Fire Service have suffered for too long’ she stated, ‘Our population has increased, the types of buildings we now have are more complex and higher. This review is urgently needed and very welcome.’

In today’s meeting Cllr. Flynn Kennedy along with other Councillors in Bray stood firm on their request. Statements from the Council officials indicated that an internal review was already in hand, however the Councillors insisted that the review must be carried out externally and independent to provide full transparency on this issue. In addition, thanks were also given to the staff of Bray Fire Service for their huge dedication and commitment to the town and the difficult work they undertake.

This is a major step in the process of a potential Full Time Fire Service for the town. The report will examine existing services and capacity and look at other towns with a similar size to assess what services are available. It is expected that the report when completed will make a number of recommendations. Bray Municipal District Councillors will be monitoring the process closely.

