Garda warning as temperatures set to drop

Gardai are warning members of the public to to avoid driving in the Wicklow Uplands during the current cold snap.

Gardai say the roads are extremely hazardous due to snow and ice and the Sally Gap remains impassable.

Temperatures remained below freezing in the Uplands today and MET Eireann are predicting temperatures as low as -7 tonight.

Road users are also being reminded to be aware of pedestrians during the current lockdown.

The amount of people walking in the county has increased since New Year’s day, walkers are also being reminded to stay within their 5k limit.

Forecast

TONIGHT

Very cold tonight with widespread sharp or severe frost and ice. Scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet or snow will affect mainly eastern and southern parts of the province. Lows of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees. Winds will be light northerly or variable.

TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY 6TH JANUARY

Very cold tomorrow, Wednesday, with frost and ice clearing slowly. Further showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow will affect eastern and southern parts. It will be drier with sunny spells in the northwest of the province. Daytime highs of 1 to 4 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes, but temperatures remaining sub-zero locally.

(Pics. Wicklow Gardai)