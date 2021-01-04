fbpx

Gardaí appeal to public for information on missing teenage girl

Gardai are appealing to the public for information following the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl.

Heran Eferem was last seen when she left her home in Roundwood, Wicklow, on New Year’s Day.

She is described as 5ft 3in in height with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing blue jeans and a black Adidas top, white runners and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information on Heran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station 0404-67107, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

